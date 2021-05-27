Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) went up by 23.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.11. The company’s stock price has collected -1.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/19/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, AMC Entertainment, Nio, Takung Art, or AT&T?

Is It Worth Investing in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX :TKAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TKAT is at 3.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Takung Art Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is -$14.31 below the current price. TKAT currently public float of 5.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKAT was 5.10M shares.

TKAT’s Market Performance

TKAT stocks went down by -1.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.28% and a quarterly performance of 522.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 1172.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.94% for Takung Art Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.21% for TKAT stocks with a simple moving average of 135.63% for the last 200 days.

TKAT Trading at -30.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.55%, as shares sank -38.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +222.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKAT fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,084.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.29. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw 1204.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TKAT

Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.