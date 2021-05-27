Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) went up by 23.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.11. The company’s stock price has collected -1.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/19/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, AMC Entertainment, Nio, Takung Art, or AT&T?
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Is It Worth Investing in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX :TKAT) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for TKAT is at 3.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Takung Art Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is -$14.31 below the current price. TKAT currently public float of 5.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKAT was 5.10M shares.
TKAT’s Market Performance
TKAT stocks went down by -1.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.28% and a quarterly performance of 522.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 1172.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.94% for Takung Art Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.21% for TKAT stocks with a simple moving average of 135.63% for the last 200 days.
TKAT Trading at -30.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought TKAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.94% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 17.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.55%, as shares sank -38.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +222.37% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, TKAT fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,084.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.29. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw 1204.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for TKAT
Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.