Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Shaw Announces Court of Queen’s Bench Approval of the Plan of Arrangement for the Proposed Business Combination With Rogers

Is It Worth Investing in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE :SJR) Right Now?

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SJR is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Shaw Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.54, which is -$6.56 below the current price. SJR currently public float of 423.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJR was 866.16K shares.

SJR’s Market Performance

SJR stocks went up by 1.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.75% and a quarterly performance of 67.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.07% for Shaw Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for SJR stocks with a simple moving average of 44.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJR

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SJR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for SJR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

SJR Trading at 6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJR rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.52. In addition, Shaw Communications Inc. saw 69.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SJR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.71 for the present operating margin

+21.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shaw Communications Inc. stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.18. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR), the company’s capital structure generated 96.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.12. Total debt to assets is 37.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.