Great Elm Group Inc. (GEG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Great Elm Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected 6.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that Great Elm Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Great Elm Group Inc. (NASDAQ :GEG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEG is at 1.34.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GEG currently public float of 24.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEG was 162.13K shares.

GEG’s Market Performance

GEG stocks went up by 6.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.12% and a quarterly performance of -15.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Great Elm Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.71% for GEG stocks with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

GEG Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEG rose by +8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Great Elm Group Inc. saw -7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GEG

Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -1.70 for asset returns.