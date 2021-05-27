Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) went up by 10.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s stock price has collected 0.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that Fossil Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ :FOSL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FOSL is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Fossil Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. FOSL currently public float of 47.18M and currently shorts hold a 9.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOSL was 757.05K shares.

FOSL’s Market Performance

FOSL stocks went up by 0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.72% and a quarterly performance of -15.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 305.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.18% for Fossil Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.63% for FOSL stocks with a simple moving average of 26.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOSL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FOSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FOSL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on February 27th of the previous year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FOSL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

FOSL Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +201.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.28. In addition, Fossil Group Inc. saw 53.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOSL starting from McKelvey Gregory A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $12.04 back on May 24. After this action, McKelvey Gregory A now owns 892,544 shares of Fossil Group Inc., valued at $301,000 using the latest closing price.

Evans Steve Andrew, the Executive Vice President of Fossil Group Inc., sale 50,602 shares at $14.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Evans Steve Andrew is holding 81,549 shares at $709,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -2.40 for asset returns.