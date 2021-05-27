Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60.
Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX :MSN) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for MSN is at 0.34.
MSN currently public float of 5.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSN was 137.76K shares.
MSN’s Market Performance
MSN stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.03% and a quarterly performance of -33.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.27% for Emerson Radio Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.68% for MSN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.02% for the last 200 days.
MSN Trading at -4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought MSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.00% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.19% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, MSN rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1086. In addition, Emerson Radio Corp. saw 8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for MSN
Equity return is now at value -15.20, with -12.30 for asset returns.