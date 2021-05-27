Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected 0.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Dogness Receives Large Follow-on Order from Petco

Is It Worth Investing in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ :DOGZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOGZ is at -0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Dogness (International) Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DOGZ currently public float of 20.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOGZ was 596.13K shares.

DOGZ’s Market Performance

DOGZ stocks went up by 0.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.19% and a quarterly performance of -26.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.20% for Dogness (International) Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for DOGZ stocks with a simple moving average of -5.59% for the last 200 days.

DOGZ Trading at -2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ rose by +10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5970. In addition, Dogness (International) Corporation saw -24.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -12.40 for asset returns.