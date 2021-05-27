Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY)?

Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) went up by 11.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.40. The company’s stock price has collected -2.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Thryv Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :THRY) Right Now?

Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.21 x from its present earnings ratio.

THRY currently public float of 31.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THRY was 112.59K shares.

THRY’s Market Performance

THRY stocks went down by -2.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.77% and a quarterly performance of 14.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.70% for Thryv Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.47% for THRY stocks with a simple moving average of 56.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRY stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for THRY by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for THRY in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $38 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2021.

THRY Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRY rose by +5.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.10. In addition, Thryv Holdings Inc. saw 81.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRY starting from GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, who sale 7,555 shares at the price of $28.39 back on May 05. After this action, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP now owns 0 shares of Thryv Holdings Inc., valued at $214,486 using the latest closing price.

GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, the 10% Owner of Thryv Holdings Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $26.06 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP is holding 7,555 shares at $338,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.00 for the present operating margin

+53.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thryv Holdings Inc. stands at +13.45. Equity return is now at value 126.30, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY), the company’s capital structure generated 296.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.77. Total debt to assets is 48.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 296.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.