Can Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Remain Competitive?

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) went up by 9.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.55. The company's stock price has collected 3.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE :WPG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPG is at 1.51.

WPG currently public float of 24.07M and currently shorts hold a 31.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPG was 2.81M shares.

WPG’s Market Performance

WPG stocks went up by 3.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.51% and a quarterly performance of -68.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.12% for Washington Prime Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.37% for WPG stocks with a simple moving average of -66.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPG

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPG reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for WPG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 04th, 2020.

WPG Trading at -9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -16.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPG rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.06. In addition, Washington Prime Group Inc. saw -69.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WPG

Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -7.00 for asset returns.