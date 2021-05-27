Can Q&K International Group Limited (QK) Remain Competitive?

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.20. The company’s stock price has collected -16.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that Q&K Announces Change to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ :QK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Q&K International Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.83. QK currently public float of 37.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QK was 76.06K shares.

QK’s Market Performance

QK stocks went down by -16.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -47.32% and a quarterly performance of -61.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.22% for Q&K International Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.33% for QK stocks with a simple moving average of -73.81% for the last 200 days.

QK Trading at -48.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.27%, as shares sank -45.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QK fell by -12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5508. In addition, Q&K International Group Limited saw -59.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QK

Equity return is now at value 85.10, with -98.10 for asset returns.