Can Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) Remain Competitive?

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s stock price has collected 1.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021; Issues Guidance for the Full Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :LLNW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LLNW is at 0.52.

LLNW currently public float of 120.03M and currently shorts hold a 9.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LLNW was 2.70M shares.

LLNW’s Market Performance

LLNW stocks went up by 1.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.67% and a quarterly performance of -7.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for Limelight Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.08% for LLNW stocks with a simple moving average of -28.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLNW

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Underperform” to LLNW, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

LLNW Trading at -8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -14.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLNW rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Limelight Networks Inc. saw -22.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLNW starting from LENTO ROBERT A, who sale 20,833 shares at the price of $4.58 back on Feb 01. After this action, LENTO ROBERT A now owns 1,887,661 shares of Limelight Networks Inc., valued at $95,415 using the latest closing price.

GENEREUX SCOTT, the Director of Limelight Networks Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that GENEREUX SCOTT is holding 113,812 shares at $27,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLNW

Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -13.60 for asset returns.