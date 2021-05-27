Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.82. The company’s stock price has collected -1.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/21/21 that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Reminds Shareholders to Vote Before Voting Deadline
Is It Worth Investing in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX :ASM) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASM is at 1.43.
ASM currently public float of 96.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASM was 1.61M shares.
ASM’s Market Performance
ASM stocks went down by -1.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.84% and a quarterly performance of -12.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.75% for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.95% for ASM stocks with a simple moving average of 9.50% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of ASM
H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASM reach a price target of $3.25, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ASM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2018.
Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to ASM, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.
ASM Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.90% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3140. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for ASM
Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -12.50 for asset returns.