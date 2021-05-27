A Lesson to Learn: Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) went up by 57.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s stock price has collected 50.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that LIZHI INC. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ :LIZI) Right Now?

LIZI currently public float of 37.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIZI was 2.89M shares.

LIZI’s Market Performance

LIZI stocks went up by 50.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.88% and a quarterly performance of -25.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.80% for Lizhi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.00% for LIZI stocks with a simple moving average of 31.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIZI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIZI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2020.

LIZI Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.61%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI rose by +50.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw 76.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Equity return is now at value -135.40, with -54.90 for asset returns.