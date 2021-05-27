A Lesson to Learn: LAIX Inc. (LAIX)

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) went up by 22.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that LAIX Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in LAIX Inc. (NYSE :LAIX) Right Now?

LAIX currently public float of 10.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAIX was 777.51K shares.

LAIX’s Market Performance

LAIX stocks went up by 0.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.11% and a quarterly performance of -41.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.09% for LAIX Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.33% for LAIX stocks with a simple moving average of -8.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAIX

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to LAIX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

LAIX Trading at -8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAIX rose by +29.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6844. In addition, LAIX Inc. saw 3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAIX

Equity return is now at value 63.50, with -62.50 for asset returns.