Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $230.88. The company’s stock price has collected 3.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Zscaler stock rallies on earnings, outlook beat

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ :ZS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Zscaler Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $229.80, which is $62.18 above the current price. ZS currently public float of 77.56M and currently shorts hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZS was 1.94M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stocks went up by 3.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.18% and a quarterly performance of -16.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Zscaler Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.38% for ZS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $217 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $225, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZS, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

ZS Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.24. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw -13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from BLASING KAREN, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $174.68 back on May 24. After this action, BLASING KAREN now owns 1,763 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $262,023 using the latest closing price.

Sinha Amit, the President of R&D and CTO of Zscaler Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $161.91 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Sinha Amit is holding 269,192 shares at $1,133,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Equity return is now at value -42.20, with -12.00 for asset returns.