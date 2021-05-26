Wall Street Pummels ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) After Recent Earnings Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) went down by -6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.37. The company’s stock price has collected -1.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that ZIM Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE :ZIM) Right Now?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.17 x from its present earnings ratio.

ZIM currently public float of 55.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIM was 1.08M shares.

ZIM’s Market Performance

ZIM stocks went down by -1.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.25% and a quarterly performance of 104.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.01% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.76% for ZIM stocks with a simple moving average of 51.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

ZIM Trading at 26.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares surge +23.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM fell by -1.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.50. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw 256.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.