Wall Street Pummels Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) After Recent Earnings Report

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.83. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Cronos Group Inc. to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 5th Annual Global Cannabis Conference on May 11, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Cronos Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.63. CRON currently public float of 189.96M and currently shorts hold a 11.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 2.89M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.65% and a quarterly performance of -34.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.71% for Cronos Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.26% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of -5.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.50 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2021.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRON reach a price target of $12.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for CRON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

CRON Trading at -11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw 7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who sale 714,759 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Mar 17. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 8,165,072 shares of Cronos Group Inc., valued at $7,194,550 using the latest closing price.

GORENSTEIN MICHAEL RYAN, the Executive Chairman of Cronos Group Inc., sale 130,000 shares at $10.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that GORENSTEIN MICHAEL RYAN is holding 8,432,536 shares at $1,395,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-383.88 for the present operating margin

-61.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at -155.16. The total capital return value is set at -10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.35.

Based on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.