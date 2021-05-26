Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) went down by -1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.39. The company’s stock price has collected -2.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/21/21 that These energy stocks are expected by Wall Street to rise up to 37% over the next year

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE :VLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLO is at 2.15.

VLO currently public float of 406.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLO was 3.91M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO stocks went down by -2.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.66% and a quarterly performance of -1.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Valero Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.86% for VLO stocks with a simple moving average of 29.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $121 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLO reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for VLO stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Buy” to VLO, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

VLO Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.28. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw 36.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Gorder Joseph W, who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $58.60 back on Dec 03. After this action, Gorder Joseph W now owns 0 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $2,109,460 using the latest closing price.

Gorder Joseph W, the COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corporation, sale 3,200 shares at $56.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Gorder Joseph W is holding 0 shares at $180,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.50 for asset returns.