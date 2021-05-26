The Chart for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ :PAAS) Right Now?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAAS is at 1.30.

PAAS currently public float of 210.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAAS was 2.53M shares.

PAAS’s Market Performance

PAAS stocks went up by 0.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.77% and a quarterly performance of -7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.30% for Pan American Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.22% for PAAS stocks with a simple moving average of 3.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to PAAS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

PAAS Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.30. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp. saw -1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 7.40 for asset returns.