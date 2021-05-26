The Chart for First BanCorp. (FBP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went down by -3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that First BanCorp. Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in First BanCorp. (NYSE :FBP) Right Now?

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBP is at 1.41.

FBP currently public float of 211.93M and currently shorts hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBP was 2.01M shares.

FBP’s Market Performance

FBP stocks went down by -3.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.23% and a quarterly performance of 11.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for First BanCorp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.09% for FBP stocks with a simple moving average of 37.81% for the last 200 days.

FBP Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.76. In addition, First BanCorp. saw 34.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Berges Gonzalez Orlando, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $13.02 back on May 14. After this action, Berges Gonzalez Orlando now owns 323,925 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $260,400 using the latest closing price.

ALEMAN AURELIO, the President and CEO of First BanCorp., sale 10,000 shares at $12.85 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that ALEMAN AURELIO is holding 1,241,065 shares at $128,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.