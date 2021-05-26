The Chart for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that EMBRAER S.A.: SkyWest Airlines Orders Eight New E175 Aircraft for Operation with Alaska Airlines

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE :ERJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERJ is at 0.97.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ERJ currently public float of 175.18M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERJ was 3.94M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ stocks went up by 4.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.68% and a quarterly performance of 33.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 158.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for Embraer S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.94% for ERJ stocks with a simple moving average of 74.47% for the last 200 days.

ERJ Trading at 16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.06. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 90.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Equity return is now at value -25.20, with -6.90 for asset returns.