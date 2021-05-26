The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Just Got Our Attention

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) went up by 6.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.72. The company’s stock price has collected -7.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/21/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Yalla Group, LifeMD, Urban One, Buckle, or Progenity?

Is It Worth Investing in The Buckle Inc. (NYSE :BKE) Right Now?

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKE is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for The Buckle Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. BKE currently public float of 29.72M and currently shorts hold a 16.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKE was 467.27K shares.

BKE’s Market Performance

BKE stocks went down by -7.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.03% and a quarterly performance of 1.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 187.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for The Buckle Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.00% for BKE stocks with a simple moving average of 37.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BKE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BKE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $16 based on the research report published on March 08th of the previous year 2019.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKE reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for BKE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2018.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BKE, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

BKE Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKE fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.85. In addition, The Buckle Inc. saw 37.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKE starting from NELSON DENNIS H, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $44.33 back on May 18. After this action, NELSON DENNIS H now owns 2,204,205 shares of The Buckle Inc., valued at $443,294 using the latest closing price.

NELSON DENNIS H, the PRESIDENT & CEO of The Buckle Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $45.62 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that NELSON DENNIS H is holding 2,214,205 shares at $684,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+44.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Buckle Inc. stands at +14.44. The total capital return value is set at 22.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.01. Equity return is now at value 31.90, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Buckle Inc. (BKE), the company’s capital structure generated 77.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.57. Total debt to assets is 36.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 302.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.