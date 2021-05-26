SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Just Got Our Attention

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) went up by 3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.88. The company’s stock price has collected 3.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that SilverCrest Reports Q1 2021 Financial Results and Update

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX :SILV) Right Now?

SILV currently public float of 136.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILV was 1.05M shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

SILV stocks went up by 3.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.23% and a quarterly performance of 6.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for SilverCrest Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.21% for SILV stocks with a simple moving average of 7.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILV

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to SILV, setting the target price at $9.60 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

SILV Trading at 13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw -11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

The total capital return value is set at -41.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.96.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 19.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.42. Total debt to assets is 15.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.36.