Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Just Got Our Attention

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) went up by 2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.91. The company’s stock price has collected 1.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Silvercorp Intersects Vein LM7 With 19.67 Metres True Width Grading 261 Grams Per Tonne Silver, 1.1% Lead, and 0.78% Copper at the LMW Mine, Ying Mining District, China

Is It Worth Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX :SVM) Right Now?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SVM is at 0.99.

SVM currently public float of 168.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVM was 1.34M shares.

SVM’s Market Performance

SVM stocks went up by 1.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.10% and a quarterly performance of -4.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for Silvercorp Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.55% for SVM stocks with a simple moving average of -2.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVM

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SVM reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for SVM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SVM, setting the target price at $4.35 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

SVM Trading at 16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +19.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. saw -4.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 7.50 for asset returns.