Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) went down by -4.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.37. The company’s stock price has collected 0.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Call Options by President of the Company

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE :STNG) Right Now?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STNG is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.85, which is $1.39 above the current price. STNG currently public float of 45.81M and currently shorts hold a 7.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STNG was 1.19M shares.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG stocks went up by 0.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.33% and a quarterly performance of 35.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Scorpio Tankers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.32% for STNG stocks with a simple moving average of 53.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $28 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNG reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for STNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

DNB Markets gave a rating of “Hold” to STNG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

STNG Trading at 13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +22.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.96. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw 93.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.63 for the present operating margin

+35.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at +10.28. The total capital return value is set at 5.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.00.

Based on Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), the company’s capital structure generated 147.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.60. Total debt to assets is 59.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.