Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went down by -1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.41. The company’s stock price has collected -4.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Goodyear Underscores Commitment To Corporate Responsibility In 2020 Report

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ :GT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GT is at 2.19.

GT currently public float of 232.35M and currently shorts hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GT was 4.28M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

GT stocks went down by -4.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.35% and a quarterly performance of 10.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.98% for GT stocks with a simple moving average of 46.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for GT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to GT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

GT Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.92. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 71.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GT starting from McClellan Stephen R, who sale 5,357 shares at the price of $19.44 back on May 21. After this action, McClellan Stephen R now owns 109,721 shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, valued at $104,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -3.80 for asset returns.