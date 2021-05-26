Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s stock price has collected -6.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that (PR) Taseko Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial & Operating Results
Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX :TGB) Right Now?
Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Taseko Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $2.47, which is -$0.25 below the current price. TGB currently public float of 272.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGB was 3.15M shares.
TGB’s Market Performance
TGB stocks went down by -6.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.62% and a quarterly performance of 14.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 430.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.60% for Taseko Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.53% for TGB stocks with a simple moving average of 64.78% for the last 200 days.
TGB Trading at 14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.61% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.67% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw 72.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for TGB
Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.