Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) went up by 4.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.62. The company’s stock price has collected -0.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Revance Provides Update on DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection Pre-Approval Inspection

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RVNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVNC is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.82, which is $9.12 above the current price. RVNC currently public float of 65.55M and currently shorts hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVNC was 409.05K shares.

RVNC’s Market Performance

RVNC stocks went down by -0.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.65% and a quarterly performance of 7.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for Revance Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.73% for RVNC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $42 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVNC reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RVNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to RVNC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

RVNC Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.29. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Rankin Aubrey, who sale 2 shares at the price of $28.28 back on Apr 05. After this action, Rankin Aubrey now owns 411,325 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $57 using the latest closing price.

Rankin Aubrey, the President, Innovation & Tech of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 33,119 shares at $25.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Rankin Aubrey is holding 411,327 shares at $842,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Equity return is now at value -93.60, with -43.50 for asset returns.