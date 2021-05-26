Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) went down by -3.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.77. The company’s stock price has collected 5.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/12/21 that It’s Not Just Coupang: E-Commerce Upstarts Are Flourishing Everywhere

Is It Worth Investing in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ :OZON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Ozon Holdings PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5056.65, which is $7.38 above the current price. OZON currently public float of 33.00M and currently shorts hold a 9.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OZON was 1.11M shares.

OZON’s Market Performance

OZON stocks went up by 5.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.67% and a quarterly performance of -11.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Ozon Holdings PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.11% for OZON stocks with a simple moving average of 1.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZON

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZON reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for OZON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to OZON, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

OZON Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -16.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZON rose by +5.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.92. In addition, Ozon Holdings PLC saw 31.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.