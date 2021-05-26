Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.88. The company’s stock price has collected 2.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 5 hours ago that Toll Brothers Earnings Show Luxury Homes Are Still Booming

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE :TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOL is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.50, which is $3.62 above the current price. TOL currently public float of 112.58M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOL was 1.55M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL stocks went up by 2.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.23% and a quarterly performance of 10.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Toll Brothers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.49% for TOL stocks with a simple moving average of 22.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $80 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOL reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for TOL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

TOL Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.94. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 42.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Connor Martin P., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $67.95 back on May 10. After this action, Connor Martin P. now owns 37,830 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $67,950 using the latest closing price.

Connor Martin P., the Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $66.95 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Connor Martin P. is holding 38,830 shares at $66,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.67 for the present operating margin

+20.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +6.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.01. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 83.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.58. Total debt to assets is 36.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.14.