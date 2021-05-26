Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $345.69. Barron’s reported 18 hours ago that This Week’s Retail Earnings Could Show a Comeback for Malls

Is It Worth Investing in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE :HD) Right Now?

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HD is at 1.05.

HD currently public float of 1.07B and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HD was 4.68M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

HD stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.01% and a quarterly performance of 21.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for The Home Depot Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.49% for HD stocks with a simple moving average of 11.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $319 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HD reach a price target of $288. The rating they have provided for HD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to HD, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

HD Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $324.65. In addition, The Home Depot Inc. saw 19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from HOLIFIELD MARK, who purchase 83 shares at the price of $266.07 back on Dec 29. After this action, HOLIFIELD MARK now owns 83 shares of The Home Depot Inc., valued at $22,084 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Ann Marie, the EVP – U.S. Stores & Int’l Ops of The Home Depot Inc., sale 120 shares at $269.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Campbell Ann Marie is holding 5,065 shares at $32,284 based on the most recent closing price.