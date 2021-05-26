Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for JanOne Inc. (JAN)

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) went up by 5.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.83. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ :JAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAN is at 1.75.

JAN currently public float of 1.57M and currently shorts hold a 5.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAN was 495.73K shares.

JAN’s Market Performance

JAN stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.65% and a quarterly performance of -18.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.28% for JanOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.51% for JAN stocks with a simple moving average of 14.73% for the last 200 days.

JAN Trading at -7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAN rose by +14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.66. In addition, JanOne Inc. saw 37.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAN starting from Johnson Virland A, who sale 4,112 shares at the price of $8.65 back on Feb 05. After this action, Johnson Virland A now owns 32,933 shares of JanOne Inc., valued at $35,569 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Virland A, the Chief Financial Officer of JanOne Inc., sale 1,469 shares at $3.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Johnson Virland A is holding 37,045 shares at $5,303 based on the most recent closing price.