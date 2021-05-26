Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s stock price has collected -13.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Camber Energy’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Announces Q1 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at 1.26.

CEI currently public float of 25.00M and currently shorts hold a 6.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 3.63M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -13.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.22% and a quarterly performance of -67.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.18% for Camber Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.46% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -39.99% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -32.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -13.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6540. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -38.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Equity return is now at value -246.30, with -97.90 for asset returns.