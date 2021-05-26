Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.84. The company’s stock price has collected 5.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results; Raises Full Year Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ :LESL) Right Now?

LESL currently public float of 180.40M and currently shorts hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LESL was 1.42M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL stocks went up by 5.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.79% and a quarterly performance of 21.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for Leslie’s Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.39% for LESL stocks with a simple moving average of 16.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to LESL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

LESL Trading at 11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL rose by +5.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.08. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw 4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Weddell Steven M, who sale 103,543 shares at the price of $25.82 back on Apr 22. After this action, Weddell Steven M now owns 1,851,063 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $2,673,480 using the latest closing price.

Weddell Steven M, the See Remarks of Leslie’s Inc., sale 540,094 shares at $25.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Weddell Steven M is holding 1,720,019 shares at $13,621,171 based on the most recent closing price.