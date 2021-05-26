Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) went up by 30.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.35. The company’s stock price has collected 12.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Kintara Therapeutics Provides Positive Site Activation Update on GCAR Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial for Glioblastoma

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KTRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KTRA is at 1.45.

KTRA currently public float of 28.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTRA was 309.32K shares.

KTRA’s Market Performance

KTRA stocks went up by 12.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.90% and a quarterly performance of -32.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.59% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.07% for KTRA stocks with a simple moving average of 22.11% for the last 200 days.

KTRA Trading at 21.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +18.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3675. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. saw 15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.