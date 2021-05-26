Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) went down by -15.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.09. The company’s stock price has collected -3.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 2 hours ago that Travere Therapeutics’ Disappointment Is Another Sign of a Tougher FDA

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TVTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TVTX is at 0.72.

Today, the average trading volume of TVTX was 534.87K shares.

TVTX’s Market Performance

TVTX stocks went down by -3.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.46% and a quarterly performance of -40.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for Travere Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.57% for TVTX stocks with a simple moving average of -36.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $19 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

TVTX Trading at -36.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -39.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX fell by -16.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.22. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc. saw -34.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Rosenberg Noah L., who sale 375 shares at the price of $19.46 back on May 12. After this action, Rosenberg Noah L. now owns 45,594 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,298 using the latest closing price.

Clague Laura, the Chief Financial Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $19.46 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Clague Laura is holding 28,223 shares at $38,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Equity return is now at value -75.10, with -32.70 for asset returns.