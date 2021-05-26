Is StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) a Keeper?

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) went up by 2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.12. The company’s stock price has collected 9.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Stone Enters Into Investment Agreement With Banco Inter

Is It Worth Investing in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ :STNE) Right Now?

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 119.23 x from its present earnings ratio.

STNE currently public float of 220.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STNE was 2.45M shares.

STNE’s Market Performance

STNE stocks went up by 9.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.38% and a quarterly performance of -26.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 142.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for StoneCo Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.43% for STNE stocks with a simple moving average of -3.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNE

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNE reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for STNE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to STNE, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

STNE Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.75. In addition, StoneCo Ltd. saw -22.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.