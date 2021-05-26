Is SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) a Keeper?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.57. The company’s stock price has collected 2.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/17/21 that Walt Disney World drops mask requirement for visitors who are outdoors

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :SEAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 2.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $60.55, which is $7.46 above the current price. SEAS currently public float of 50.73M and currently shorts hold a 8.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAS was 1.08M shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stocks went up by 2.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.31% and a quarterly performance of 30.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 187.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.31% for SEAS stocks with a simple moving average of 59.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $52 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SEAS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

SEAS Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +219.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.79. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw 71.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Dold Christopher, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $54.65 back on Apr 30. After this action, Dold Christopher now owns 107,569 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $109,300 using the latest closing price.

Nadeau Sharon P, the Chief Human Resources Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 28,746 shares at $49.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that Nadeau Sharon P is holding 58,019 shares at $1,417,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Equity return is now at value 389.20, with -11.60 for asset returns.