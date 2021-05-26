Is RingCentral Inc. (RNG) a Keeper?

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $449.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that RingCentral and NICE Expand and Extend Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in RingCentral Inc. (NYSE :RNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNG is at 0.72.

RNG currently public float of 79.73M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNG was 1.14M shares.

RNG’s Market Performance

RNG stocks went up by 6.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.98% and a quarterly performance of -34.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for RingCentral Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.40% for RNG stocks with a simple moving average of -20.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNG reach a price target of $450. The rating they have provided for RNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to RNG, setting the target price at $420 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

RNG Trading at -14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -22.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.31. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -32.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Shmunis Vladimir, who sale 17,760 shares at the price of $256.91 back on May 20. After this action, Shmunis Vladimir now owns 201,371 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $4,562,797 using the latest closing price.

Shah Praful, the Chief Strategy Officer of RingCentral Inc., sale 137 shares at $240.80 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Shah Praful is holding 200,798 shares at $32,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -1.10 for asset returns.