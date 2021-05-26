Is John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) a Keeper?

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) went down by -5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.64. The company’s stock price has collected -5.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that JBT Corporation Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE :JBT) Right Now?

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBT is at 1.60.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $148.00, which is $19.59 above the current price. JBT currently public float of 31.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBT was 151.19K shares.

JBT’s Market Performance

JBT stocks went down by -5.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.65% and a quarterly performance of -12.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for John Bean Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.59% for JBT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.71% for the last 200 days.

JBT Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBT fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.29. In addition, John Bean Technologies Corporation saw 12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBT starting from KAWALEK POLLY B, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $145.56 back on May 03. After this action, KAWALEK POLLY B now owns 67,820 shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation, valued at $262,008 using the latest closing price.

Sternlieb Paul, the EVP & President, Protein of John Bean Technologies Corporation, sale 2,644 shares at $145.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Sternlieb Paul is holding 10,962 shares at $383,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+31.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for John Bean Technologies Corporation stands at +6.31. The total capital return value is set at 14.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.81. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT), the company’s capital structure generated 86.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.49. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.