Is HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) a Keeper?

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) went down by -16.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that HyreCar Renews Insurance Program with Lloyd’s Apollo Insurance Syndicate until 2023

Is It Worth Investing in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ :HYRE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for HyreCar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $1.4 above the current price. HYRE currently public float of 17.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYRE was 966.12K shares.

HYRE’s Market Performance

HYRE stocks went down by -0.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.96% and a quarterly performance of 32.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 540.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.50% for HyreCar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.04% for HYRE stocks with a simple moving average of 87.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYRE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for HYRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYRE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $16 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYRE reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for HYRE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 21st, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to HYRE, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

HYRE Trading at 22.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYRE fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +303.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.56. In addition, HyreCar Inc. saw 104.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYRE starting from Brogi Robert Scott, who sale 22,329 shares at the price of $17.17 back on May 24. After this action, Brogi Robert Scott now owns 130,400 shares of HyreCar Inc., valued at $383,387 using the latest closing price.

Brogi Robert Scott, the Chief Financial Officer of HyreCar Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $17.17 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Brogi Robert Scott is holding 152,729 shares at $858,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYRE

Equity return is now at value -424.50, with -141.80 for asset returns.