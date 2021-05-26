Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.54. The company’s stock price has collected -3.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/07/21 that Cameco reports first quarter results, Cigar Lake restart and the continued execution of strategy to support global clean-air transition

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.99.

CCJ currently public float of 397.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 5.78M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went down by -3.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.12% and a quarterly performance of 19.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.42% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 43.38% for the last 200 days.

CCJ Trading at 8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.96. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 43.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.