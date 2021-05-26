Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) went up by 14.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.57. The company’s stock price has collected 7.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Inspired Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :INSE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INSE is at 1.40.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

INSE currently public float of 15.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INSE was 152.19K shares.

INSE’s Market Performance

INSE stocks went up by 7.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.63% and a quarterly performance of 6.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 252.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.42% for Inspired Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.35% for INSE stocks with a simple moving average of 68.69% for the last 200 days.

INSE Trading at 20.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +30.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSE rose by +18.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.86. In addition, Inspired Entertainment Inc. saw 43.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSE starting from Davis Evan Wainhouse, who sale 208,919 shares at the price of $8.76 back on Apr 19. After this action, Davis Evan Wainhouse now owns 6,217,628 shares of Inspired Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,829,805 using the latest closing price.

Davis Evan Wainhouse, the 10% Owner of Inspired Entertainment Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09, which means that Davis Evan Wainhouse is holding 6,426,547 shares at $48,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSE

Equity return is now at value 31.60, with -10.20 for asset returns.