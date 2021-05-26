iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) went down by -5.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that iClick Interactive to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 26, 2021
Is It Worth Investing in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ :ICLK) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICLK is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $19.79, which is $7.94 above the current price. ICLK currently public float of 53.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICLK was 766.63K shares.
ICLK’s Market Performance
ICLK stocks went down by -0.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.51% and a quarterly performance of -18.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.99% for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.24% for ICLK stocks with a simple moving average of 7.79% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of ICLK
Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICLK reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for ICLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2020.
ICLK Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ICLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.51% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLK fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.79. In addition, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited saw 31.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for ICLK
Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -3.10 for asset returns.