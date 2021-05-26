Here’s How Your Trade Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Aggressively Right Now

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s stock price has collected -0.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Senmiao Technology Announces Closing of $6.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ :AIHS) Right Now?

AIHS currently public float of 41.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIHS was 1.22M shares.

AIHS’s Market Performance

AIHS stocks went down by -0.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.36% and a quarterly performance of -52.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.68% for Senmiao Technology Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.36% for AIHS stocks with a simple moving average of -30.30% for the last 200 days.

AIHS Trading at -37.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -43.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIHS fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9613. In addition, Senmiao Technology Limited saw -29.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIHS

Equity return is now at value -381.20, with -63.10 for asset returns.