Here’s How Your Trade Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Aggressively Right Now

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) went up by 4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Retractable Technologies, Inc. to Receive Additional Funding From U.S. Government Under Technology Investment Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX :RVP) Right Now?

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVP is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Retractable Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

RVP currently public float of 14.48M and currently shorts hold a 24.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVP was 495.66K shares.

RVP’s Market Performance

RVP stocks went up by 1.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.08% and a quarterly performance of -40.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.06% for Retractable Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.32% for RVP stocks with a simple moving average of -11.70% for the last 200 days.

RVP Trading at -12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -12.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVP rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Retractable Technologies Inc. saw -11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVP starting from Bigby Walter O Jr, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $10.02 back on Apr 22. After this action, Bigby Walter O Jr now owns 90,000 shares of Retractable Technologies Inc., valued at $50,100 using the latest closing price.

Bigby Walter O Jr, the Director of Retractable Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $19.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Bigby Walter O Jr is holding 95,000 shares at $97,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.40 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retractable Technologies Inc. stands at +33.22. The total capital return value is set at 54.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 63.59.

Based on Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.16. Total debt to assets is 6.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.