Here’s How Your Trade Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Aggressively Right Now

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) went down by -8.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.13. The company’s stock price has collected -5.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Acquire Two Modern, Fuel-Efficient Ultramax Vessels

Is It Worth Investing in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE :GNK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNK is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.84, which is $4.49 above the current price. GNK currently public float of 31.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNK was 957.57K shares.

GNK’s Market Performance

GNK stocks went down by -5.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.34% and a quarterly performance of 51.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 224.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.18% for GNK stocks with a simple moving average of 68.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

DNB Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNK reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GNK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to GNK, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

GNK Trading at 17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +8.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.86. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw 109.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from Centerbridge Credit Partners, , who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $16.95 back on May 24. After this action, Centerbridge Credit Partners, now owns 33,172 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $4,237,500 using the latest closing price.

CCP II Cayman GP Ltd., the 10% Owner of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 250,000 shares at $16.95 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that CCP II Cayman GP Ltd. is holding 33,172 shares at $4,237,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.75 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stands at -63.44. The total capital return value is set at 0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.95. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), the company’s capital structure generated 60.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.63. Total debt to assets is 36.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.