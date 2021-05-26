Here’s How Your Trade Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Aggressively Right Now

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.57. The company’s stock price has collected -0.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Chimerix to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ :CMRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMRX is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Chimerix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.67. CMRX currently public float of 75.55M and currently shorts hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMRX was 682.69K shares.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX stocks went down by -0.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.75% and a quarterly performance of -21.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 121.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.62% for Chimerix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.62% for CMRX stocks with a simple moving average of 33.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CMRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMRX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMRX reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for CMRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMRX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

CMRX Trading at -7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Chimerix Inc. saw 66.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from Jakeman David, who sale 1,284 shares at the price of $9.68 back on Apr 05. After this action, Jakeman David now owns 102,705 shares of Chimerix Inc., valued at $12,427 using the latest closing price.

Meyer Robert J., the Director of Chimerix Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $9.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Meyer Robert J. is holding 15,000 shares at $14,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Equity return is now at value -136.20, with -119.00 for asset returns.