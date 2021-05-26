GAN Limited (GAN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.81. The company’s stock price has collected 6.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Castor Maritime, Creative Realities, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Gan, or Cabot Oil & Gas?

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ :GAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for GAN Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.75. GAN currently public float of 36.22M and currently shorts hold a 7.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GAN was 1.12M shares.

GAN’s Market Performance

GAN stocks went up by 6.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.86% and a quarterly performance of -40.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for GAN Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.77% for GAN stocks with a simple moving average of -19.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $26 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GAN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for GAN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

GAN Trading at -16.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.53. In addition, GAN Limited saw -19.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GAN starting from Berman Jeffrey Bruce, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Jan 12. After this action, Berman Jeffrey Bruce now owns 0 shares of GAN Limited, valued at $1,440,000 using the latest closing price.

Berman Jeffrey Bruce, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN Limited, sale 29,651 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Berman Jeffrey Bruce is holding 0 shares at $652,322 based on the most recent closing price.