Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (AMEX:BDL) went up by 41.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.64. The company’s stock price has collected 51.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Flanigan’s Announces Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (AMEX :BDL) Right Now?

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (AMEX:BDL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDL is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BDL currently public float of 0.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDL was 1.05K shares.

BDL’s Market Performance

BDL stocks went up by 51.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.27% and a quarterly performance of 56.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.49% for Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.02% for BDL stocks with a simple moving average of 81.53% for the last 200 days.

BDL Trading at 43.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 30.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.87%, as shares surge +43.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDL rose by +54.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.52. In addition, Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. saw 76.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.58 for the present operating margin

+14.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. stands at +0.98. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.70.

Based on Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL), the company’s capital structure generated 138.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.04. Total debt to assets is 48.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 145.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.