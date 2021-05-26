Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Valaris Limited (VAL)?

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s stock price has collected -4.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that Valaris Limited Announces Jackup Contract Award

Is It Worth Investing in Valaris Limited (NYSE :VAL) Right Now?

VAL currently public float of 198.59M. Today, the average trading volume of VAL was 901.68K shares.

VAL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.14% for VAL stocks with a simple moving average of -5.14% for the last 200 days.

VAL Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.30% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAL fell by -4.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Valaris Limited saw -12.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAL starting from LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC, who sale 6,770,492 shares at the price of $0.10 back on Aug 27. After this action, LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 14,729,508 shares of Valaris Limited, valued at $677,049 using the latest closing price.

Weitzman Adam, the Director of Valaris Limited, sale 6,770,492 shares at $0.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Weitzman Adam is holding 14,729,508 shares at $677,049 based on the most recent closing price.